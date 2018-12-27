Stalker lay in neighbours' doorways and set up a deck chair behind his victim's Chorley home

A man has admitted stalking a Chorley woman by lying in her neighbour’s doorway so she had to walk past him, standing in front of her house, and sitting on a deckchair behind her house so he could see through her windows.

Mark Anthony David Leggat, of Cockridge Close, Blackburn, was given a curfew and restraining order.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard he also attending her street on a daily basis to visit residents, and that his behaviour caused her serious alarm or distress, and had an adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities.

The 36-year-old defendant must pay an £85 victim surcharge.