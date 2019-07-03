Stash of stolen goods worth £10,000 found hidden in car during M6 stop and search

A stash of stolen goods worth £10,000 has been found hidden in a car after a stop and search on the M6.



Three people have been arrested after police stopped a Volkswagen Golf at around 9.30pm last night (July 2) on the M6 northbound.

Earlier in the evening, staff at Tesco superstores in Chorley and Leyland reported the theft of a number of smartphones from the display units of the in-store mobile phone shop.

The suspects were seen making their getaway in a Volkswagen Golf, and the vehicle's number plate was passed to police.

Later that evening, a Tact Ops patrol on the M6 sighted the car on the M6 northbound near Preston and signalled the driver to pull onto the hard shoulder.

A roadside stop and search was conducted and officers discovered a stash of stolen property, with an estimated value of £10,000, hidden in the vehicle's upholstery.

Police found these suspected stolen phones hidden in the head lining of a van during a stop and search on the M6 last night (July 2)

A number of smartphones, matching the models taken from the Tesco stores, were recovered from the hiding place in the Golf's head lining cavity.

Officers said the phones (pictured) were most likely wrapped in cling film to prevent them being scratched when stuffed into the hiding place.

A quantity of cash and a pair of wire cutters were also seized.

Three people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft and taken into custody.