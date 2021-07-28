Stolen caravans recovered after police swoop on travellers' camp on Preston park

Officers investigating the overnight theft of caravans from a storage unit in Euxton discovered one of the trailers at the unauthorised pitch on Ribbleton Park.

They say they also recovered the vehicle which was used to steal it and seized five other stolen caravans on the site.

It is understood two men were arrested in the operation.

One of the stolen caravans being loaded onto a recovery vehicle (Photo: Lancs Road Police).

The travellers set up camp on the park on Sunday and Preston City Council has begun the process of having them removed.

Their arrival has caused concern for locals who claim their lives are being disrupted by late night noise and dogs "running wild."

One, who didn't want to be named, said: "The camp has doubled in size since Sunday. There are now about 60 caravans on the park and the ones who turned up yesterday have fetched horses with them.

"Their dogs are running wild chasing after people who are walking their dogs and they're driving all over the grass in their vans. The noise is just not on at night.

One of six caravans being towed away by police (Photo: Lancs Road Police).

"The police are there, but they don't seem to be able to do anything to move them on. The park looks a right mess."

Council staff have visited the park and asked the travellers to vacate the site.

Coun Robert Boswell, the council's cabinet member for environment and community safety, said: "We are aware that a group of Travellers have set up camp on Ribbleton Park having gained access via Blackpool Road.

"Officers from the council have visited the site to make contact with the group and we have commenced the process to remove the group from the site.