Suspected Leyland drug dealer arrested after police stop car for no insurance

PC Robert Walker made his first drugs arrest when he stopped a vehicle in King Street, near the British Commercial Vehicle Museum, at around 9pm.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, failed a roadside drugs test and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and taken into custody.

He has since been released pending examination of medical samples, but will have to return to a police station once tests have been completed.

A police officer patrolling the streets of Leyland arrested two men on suspicion of drugs offences in separate incidents last night (Thursday, August 5)

The suspect's car has been seized and will remain with Lancashire Police at this stage.

Later that night, resuming his patrol in Leyland, PC Walker soon found himself tailing another car whose driver aroused his suspicion.

A quick check on the police computer revealed that the car was uninsured and its driver was swiftly pulled over.

PC Walker then discovered drugs and a stash of cash hidden inside the car and the driver, a 21-year-old man from Leyland, was arrested at the scene.

He was arrested for Possession with Intent to supply drugs and taken into custody, but has been released without charge pending forensic examination of evidence.

Again, the suspect's car has been seized as evidence and taken to a police station where it will remain until the investigation has been completed.

Lancashire Police said both men will be ordered to return to a police station once all evidence has been processed.

