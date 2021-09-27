Teenage boy wanted after woman in her 60s is sexually assaulted in Bamber Bridge

Lancashire Police are appealing for information after the teen exposed himself to a woman, aged in her 60s, and then sexually assaulted her in Bamber Bridge.

The incident occurred at around 4pm yesterday (Sunday, September 26) on the pathway between Bamber Bridge football club and Matalan.

The boy, thought to be aged around 16, approached the victim, exposed himself to her. He then made a sexually explicit comment, before touching her inappropriately and making off from the area.

The incident happened on a path running alongside Bamber Bridge Football Club

The boy is described as being white, around 6ft tall, slim, with short, fair hair and speaking with a local accent. He was wearing a dark grey zipped jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

Police believe that a family of four people were on bikes on the pathway at the time and may have seen something.

Following the incident the victim approached another woman - described as being aged in her 50s, white and with long, dark brown hair – to warn her about what had happened.

Officers want to hear from the family, the woman, or anybody else in the area who saw the offender or has information about who he may be.

DC Andrew Causey, of Chorley CID, said: “This was a shocking incident which has left the victim understandably shaken, and an investigation is very much underway to find the person responsible.

“We are now appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who can help with our enquiries. Perhaps you saw what happened, maybe you were in the area at the time and saw someone matching the description of the suspect or perhaps you think you know who is responsible.

“We would also particularly like to hear from the family who were riding bikes in the area at the time, or the lady who was spoken to by the victim.