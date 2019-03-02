Teenage girl in hospital after attack in Preston

A teenage girl was taken to hospital with what are believed to be stab injuries after an incident in Fulwood, Preston.

A woman has been arrested in connection to the attack, which occurred on Friday at around 7.30pm, and police say they are not looking for anyone else at this stage in connection with the incident.

A footpath between Levensgarth Avenue and Southey Close was closed for some time as officers investigated.

It is understood the girl remains in Royal Preston Hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1309.