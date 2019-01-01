Teenager fighting for life after New Year's Eve hit and run in Adlington

An 18-year-old woman has suffered serious injuries after a hit and run in Adlington near Chorley on New Year's Eve.



The woman was knocked down whilst crossing the road in Church Street at around 10pm last night (December 31) as she was on her way to celebrate the New Year with friends.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with multiple injuries. She remains there and her condition is described as serious.

The vehicle – a Toyota Yaris – failed to stop at the scene but was later found abandoned in a nearby alleyway.

Sergeant Phil Baxendale of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A young woman who should have been enjoying New Year’s Eve celebrations is very poorly in hospital and our thoughts are with her and her family at this time.

“We are working to establish the full details of the collision and trace the driver but we need people to help us. If you saw the collision, or know who was driving the vehicle, we need to know.

“I would also appeal directly to the driver to come forward and speak to us. They must know the seriousness of the incident and I would urge them to search their conscience and do the right thing.”

If you have any information that could help with our investigation please call 101 quoting log number 1367 of 31 December.