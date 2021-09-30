Teenagers handed life sentences for murder of Preston boy Sarmad Al-Saidi
Two teenagers have been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Preston boy Sarmad Al-Saidi.
Today, at Preston Crown Court, Jamie Dixon, 19, of Clayton Avenue, Leyland, has been handed a life sentence for the murder of Sarmad, who was fatally stabbed with a hunting knife and a machete on December 23, 2020.
Sarmad died at Royal Preston Hospital on the evening of December 27, having never regained consciousness.
Dixon was found guilty of the boy's murder on July 27 and was today ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years behind bars.
His two accomplices, both aged 17, also appeared for sentencing.
Lemar Forbes, 17, pleaded guilty to murder on the eve of the trial and has also been sentenced to life and will serve a minimum of 15 years.
The third boy, Assad Hussain, 17, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of conspiracy to commit GBH. He has been sentenced to 5 years.