These are the 48 Lancashire women, girls and babies killed by men since 2009.

4. Janet Edwards

Janet Edwards, 35, was battered, kicked and stamped to death by the man she loved, 140 miles away from her Preston home in Newcastle, Sex offender Kieran Walmsley – also known as Karl Johnson – killed her after a drunken argument. She had been dead for several hours before Walmsley, a former Fulwood High School pupil, raised the alarm by calling round a neighbour and saying he had “accidentally” hurt her.

