These are the five most wanted men in Preston, Leyland and Chorley

2. Adam Yusif Bhamji

Bhamji remains one of the most wanted individuals in Leyland, police said. The 38-year-old is wanted on recall to prison in connection with an assault on a 16-year-old boy and his father. The incident happened on a car park in between Ellen Street and St Mary’s Road, Bamber Bridge, on May 23, 2020. Bhamji, who also uses the last name Birch, is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short dark hair. He also has multiple tribal tattoos on his arms, back and neck. He was sentenced in December 2015 for ten years for Aggravated Burglary and Assault, and released on licence. Bhamji, previously of Morley Croft, Leyland is now wanted on recall to prison after it is suspected he has breached the terms of his release. Anyone who sees Bhamji should not approach him but contact police immediately. For immediate sightings of Bhamji, call 999. Anyone with information can contact 101 or email [email protected] lancashire.police.uk.