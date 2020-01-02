Third suspect wanted after 30 vehicles targeted by thieves in Chorley

Police would like to talk to a third man in connection with the recent vehicle thefts in Adlington and Whittle-le-Woods.

Jamie Lee Turner, 33, from Bolton, is wanted by police in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins which affected numerous residents across Chorley on December 28.

Turner has links to the Chorley and Bolton areas.

In addition to Turner, two other men are also wanted by police in connection to the vehicle break-ins.

PC Craig McCabe, of Chorley Police, said: “We are keen to find Turner as soon as possible.

“Turner, as well as two other men, are wanted in connection with thefts from vehicles overnight on December 28.

Jamie Lee Turner (Pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in Chorley. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“As many as 30 vehicles were targeted in the Adlington area and it is vital we find those responsible.”

Reports suggest that the offenders moved from one vehicle to another until they found one that was unlocked.

They would then break into the unlocked vehicle and steal items from inside, say police.

Police are urging residents to lock their vehicles and to avoid keeping valuables inside where possible.

Two other men are also wanted by police in connection with the vehicle break-ins. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 1983@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.