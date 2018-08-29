Thousands of pounds of damage caused after more than 20 caravans are targeted by "mindless vandals" in rural Chorley

Multiple caravan owners have removed their portable homes from a Lancashire storage site after vandals caused thousands of pounds of damage to numerous campers.

The Post has been told how “mindless vandals” targeted caravans stored on land at T B & B Anderton in Westhoughton Road, Adlington, leaving behind a trail of destruction inside and outside.

A smashed caravan window at T B & B Anderton in Westhoughton Road, Adlington

Caravan owner Robert Hughes, who had his unit on the site for the last two years, said: “There’s probably around 30 to 40 grand’s worth of damage done. It could even be more than that.

“It’s more mindless vandalism rather than theft. Not much has been taken.

“My caravan was not too bad but another is a complete write off.”

A total of 23 caravans were targeted in the incident which was reported to Lancashire Police on Sunday, August 19.

Robert Hughes is having to spend around 300 to replace a broken window due to parts for his 2002 caravan being very limited some 16 years after purchase

He added: “There’s one guy who has a motor home and they smashed it to bits inside and outside. It’s an absolute mess.”

Robert is now having to spend around £300 to replace a broken window due to parts for his 2002 caravan being very limited some 16 years after purchase.

He added: “We were going to go away this week but we can’t now with the £300 to repair the window using up most of the budget for the holiday.”

He revealed how his him brother-in-law have now both taken their caravans off the site because they can’t risk any further damage as it could result in their caravans being written off.

Mr Anderton of T B & B Anderton said: “We are as shocked and as disgusted as the owners of the caravans that this type of vandalism and damage has occurred after a recent break in to the storage compound that we own, resulting in 23 caravans being damaged.

“We have strong palisade fencing, double sets of gates, security lighting on all night and CCTV cameras. We don’t know what more we can do.”

He added: “It has been a very upsetting time for my family who have had to deal with the owners and for myself as we are just trying to provide a service to help out people with no storage facilities.

“We reported the incident to the police straight away and have been dealing with them on this matter.”

If you know anything about the incident contact police on 101 quoting log number LC 20180819-0460.