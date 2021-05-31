Three men airlifted to hospital after stabbing on Formby Beach

Emergency services were called to reports three men had been stabbed on the beach at around 7.10pm on Sunday, May 30.

The three men have been taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment, police said.

Officers say they believe the incidents are linked, but they are keeping an open mind as to the motives behind them.

CCTV and forensic enquiries are ongoing and officers and have been in the area speaking to the community and gathering information.

Det Supt Mark Baker said: "We know the community of Formby and beyond will be alarmed to hear about what has happened and will share our determination to find those responsible and remove them from the streets.

"It is appalling and sad that on a sunny day like today when people have been out enjoying themselves we are patrolling our beaches after such a horrific incident.

Three men were airlifted to hospital after being stabbed on Formby Beach.

"Knife crime has no place whatsoever in our communities and we're doing everything we can to bring the offender to justice."

You can pass information via Merseyside Police's social media desk @MerPolCC on Twitter, or 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook, referencing log number 978 of May 30.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

