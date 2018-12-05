Three prosecuted for failing to clear waste at their properties in Leyland

Three Leyland residents have been fined £700 and ordered to pay £2000 in costs after failing to clear accumulated waste on their properties.

South Ribble Council officers served enforcement notices on three members of the same family relating to offences as owners and occupiers of properties in Larchwood Crescent, Leyland.

An example of some of the waste

The notices gave the family until September 18, 2017 to clean up the land at their properties which was effecting the visible amenity of the area.

A council spokesman said: "Following repeat visits, the notices were not complied with and the council decided to take legal action and instigated prosecutions against all three family members."

At the trial at Preston Magistrates Court, Deputy District Judge Jebb found all three defendants guilty of the charges, in total, the family were fined £700 with costs awarded in favour of the Council totalling £2000 and victim surcharges of £90.

Councillor Cliff Hughes, South Ribble Council cabinet member for strategic planning and housing, said: "We take a tough line on planning enforcement matters to ensure that the borough is a high quality environment for all our residents.

"This is the first of a number of similar prosecutions and I am very pleased to see a successful result in this case.

"This prosecution sends out a strong message that we are not afraid to prosecute for breaches of planning control.”