Tractors worth £200,000 stolen in overnight Chorley farm raid are found 25 miles away in Bury

Two high-end tractors worth hundreds of thousands of pounds have been stolen overnight in a raid on a farm near Chorley.

The two John Deere 6155R tractors were taken from Leigh Farm in Marsh Lane, Brindle, sometime during last night.

The other yellow and green John Deere tractors with its hook-loader trailer

Owner Kevin Ormisher said: "We started at five this morning but they weren't there. We're not sure of the exact time they were taken.

"They're worth £200,000 to £250,000. It's not someone's push bike, it's a big amount of money."

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said that they got a call at 5.20am this morning regarding two green and yellow John Deere tractors and trailers being taken.

Thankfully the two vehicles were found earlier today around midday - but some 26 miles away in Whitefield, just south of Bury, in two separate locations.

The two trailers - a silver Tandem 3500 slurry tank and a green hook-loader - are still to be found.

Kevin said: "There's some damage to the tractors but we're going to try and get them to our yard as soon as possible.

"We just now need the slurry tank and the hook-loader trailer.

"They might have been abandoned somewhere but if someone sees them please get in touch."

As well as trying to find his remaining equipment, Kevin is now concerned about the extent of how organised these criminals might be.

He explained: "The number plates have been changed on both of them, registered to tractors from Newbury.

"The fact they have been changed...it makes me wonder just how organised this is.

"There is organisation here it's very worrying."

You can contact Kevin over the location of his slurry tank and a green hook-loader on 07867 781801.