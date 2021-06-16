The railway line at Euxton

The driver clocked the pair's behaviour on the Liverpool Lime Street to Blackpool North train as it neared Euxton - and alerted British Transport Police, who stopped the couple at Blackpool North.

Mother of four Jessica Doyle, 38, of Melwood Drive,Liverpool, admitted doing a sex act which outraged public decency in July 2020.

Her then partner Nathan Fowler, 31, of Stokesay Court,Ellesmere Port faced the same charge but he failed to turn up for the hearing at Blackpool Magistrates Court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The court heard, despite being seated near a woman and her eight-year-old daughter, the duo took part in a sex act on the train.

Janice Vallance, prosecuting,said the couple got on the train at Liverpool and had booked a hotel stay in Blackpool.

It was 3pm and they were seen doing passionate open mouthed kissing. Neither was wearing a mask despite the Covid laws.

Doyle was seen to put her hand down Fowler’s trousers as the train neared Euxton near Chorley.

The driver used a CCTV system on the train to periodically monitor the couple as he was suspicious of them because of their lack of masks.

The prosecutor said:”The driver saw Doyle with her head on his lap and by the time the Northern Rail train reached Leyland, Fowler was seen wiping something from his hand on his coat.

The conductor contacted British Transport Police who met the train at Blackpool North where Doyle maintained :”I have not done anything wrong.”

The prosecutor added:”Later each one blamed the other for what had gone on. There was a mother and her eight-year-old child sat nearby on that train.”

Hugh Pond defending said:”They were coming to Blackpool for the weekend and my client maintains the man instigated what went on. They had both been drinking and she cannot recollect what went on or anybody being nearby. This was an isolated incident in unusual circumstances.”

Mr Pond said the couple were no longer together and his client lived on £350 a week benefits, adding: “She feels let down by Mr Fowler, She apologises most sincerely and it if not going to happen again.”