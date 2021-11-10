Two arrested as police crack down on Leyland drug drivers with evening patrols

The two drivers were arrested within 30 minutes of each other after being stopped by patrolling officers with Leyland's Neighborhood Policing Team (NPT).

It comes as the NPT aims to cracks down on drug and drink drivers in the lead-up to the Christmas season.

PC Walker, who was involved in the arrests, said: "Tonight within the space of half an hour, two seperate drivers have been arrested for drug driving in the Leyland area.

"The penalties for drug driving are the same as for drink driving, a minimum 12 month ban, an unlimited fine, a criminal record and in some cases a prison sentence.

"Drink and drug driving are part of the #Fatal5 that are responsible for 98% of collisions on UK roads, changing lives every day.

"This will not be tolerated on our road network and we will work with the courts to aim for the maximum sentence possible."

