Two arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 79-year-old Lancashire man

Police have arrested two local men.

The men, aged 54 and 58, were detained in Accrington 24 hours after the pensioner was found with serious head injuries in the town.

A police spokesman said: "We were called just before 2pm yesterday to St James Street in the town following reports of a concern for welfare.

"Emergency services attended and found a 79-year-old man with serious head injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

"Following a number of enquiries, two men - aged 54 and 58 and both from Accrington - have this afternoon been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at this time.

"The victim’s family are aware of the development and are being supported by officers.

"We are appealing for witnesses and asking anybody who saw anybody behaving suspiciously in the area on the morning or afternoon of August 28 to get in contact with the police."

DCI Pauline Stables, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time.

“A murder investigation is underway and I would ask any witnesses to please get in touch. I would also ask people to check their CCTV or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything which could assist our enquiries.

“I appreciate this incident will cause residents a great deal of concern and we have increased reassurance patrols in the area. There are also officers carrying out door to door enquiries. If you see them in the area feel free to say hello and pass on any information you may have.”