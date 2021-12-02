Two balaclava-clad men armed with hammer rob Spar shop after threatening staff in Chorley
Two balaclava-clad men wielding a hammer stole cash and cigarettes after threatening staff during a robbery at the Spar store in Chorley.
Police were called to a report of a robbery at the Spar store in Wood Lane, Heskin at around 9.10pm on Wednesday (December 1).
It was reported two masked men had stormed into the shop before threatening staff with a hammer.
The offenders then stole a "small quantity of cash and cigarettes" before fleeing the scene in a blue car.
No arrests were reported but detectives said enquiries were ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1373 of December 1.
