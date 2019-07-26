Two hurt in fight between rival teen gangs armed with weapons 'including machete' in Preston

A fight between two rival teen gangs in Preston armed with weapons including a machete led to five boys being arrested.

A police stop and search order was enforced in parts of Deepdale and Ribbleton overnight on Friday until 3am on Saturday July 27.

Preston Police have implemented Section 60 powers in this part of Preston

Preston Police said a fight was reported at around 4.45pm on Friday ivolving a group of teens on Moor Park, close to the Deepdale Stadium.

The gangs were known to each other, the force said, and five boys, all aged 14 and 15, were arrested. Two of them, one aged 14 and the other 15, were treated at hospital for minor cuts.

A section 60 order was in force from 6pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday.

The same powers were used following reports of disorder in Deepdale and Brookfield last weekend, and back in March after a boy was found with stab wounds in Fishwick.

They were also used earlier this month in Fleetwood following a string of incidents in the port - including an alleged arson and a machete raid.

A Preston Police spokesman said: "This gives us the power to search people or vehicles without suspicion (of wrongdoing) in an area where we believe violence could take place.

"We hope that this does not overly concern you - it’s not about targeting people, it is about making sure we do all we can to keep you and where you live safe, whilst offering you reassurance and maintaining a presence in the area.

"We think that the fight today, which happened on Moor Park close to the Deepdale Stadium, was in relation to a dispute between two groups who are known to each other and we have arrested five boys aged between 14 and 15, on suspicion of affray.

"We do not believe there is a threat to the wider public and would advise you to carry on with your plans as normal."

"Two boys, one aged 14 and one aged 15, received minor cut wounds and have been treated at hospital. They are two of the five people under arrest."

Anyone with information or who has footage of the fight is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 1214 of July 26 as soon as possible.