UPDATE: Man charged in connection with Fulwood burglary

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary which happened in Fulwood earlier this week.

Jamie Rawlings, 27, of Preston has been charged with five offences of burglary, dangerous driving and motoring offences.

A number of items were taken from a house, including a mobile phone, television and C-Max car.

Rawlings has been charged in connection with this offence and four additional alleged offences of burglary relating to crimes in the Hazel Close area of Bamber Bridge on the November 28.

DC Warren Gibson of Preston Police said: “As a result of this investigation we have recovered a number of items which we believe to be the proceeds of criminal offences. We’d like to ask members of the public, especially those in the Ashton and Bamber Bridge areas of Preston to check their sheds and garages to see if they’ve also been a victim of crime.”

Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been targeted, can contact police on 101 quoting log number 1537 of 28 November.

Rawlings has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 2, 2018.