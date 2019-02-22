Vandalism trauma for Chorley dad who is nursing his wife through palliative care

A husband who is nursing his wife through her end of life care found a disgruntled neighbour had caused £800 damage to his car.

Christopher Lee, keyed the man’s Vauxhall Agila after becoming angry he couldn’t find a parking space, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lee, of Canterbury Street, Chorley, admits criminal damage following the incident on January 20.

Wearing a navy jumper, the 37-year-old sat in the dock with his arms folded.

Prosecuting, Laura Keegan said: “ The owner of the vehicle hasn’t made statement - the evidence came from his son - as he is looking after his wife, who is on end of life care.

“The vehicle was parked outside and the defendant has damaged it.

“There are no previous issues between them - he was annoyed that there was no parking space available.

She added: “The defendant has unlocked his front door, then gone back outside and ran his key down the car.

“The damage will cost £871 to repair.”

The court heard Lee has six previous convictions for nine offences.

His last one, in 2007, was also for criminal damage.

Defending himself he said: “I wish I wasn’t stood here today.”

He told the bench he did not know the person who owned the car.

He said he had had a very bad day and simply lost his temper when he couldn’t park.

The offence left him £1,041 out of pocket.

The court sentenced him to a month long curfew and ordered him to pay the family £871 compensation.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs at a rate of £100 a month.

Parking rage has landed several people before the courts in Lancashire in recent years.

In 2015, angry neighbour Shaun Garrity, then 39, of Birkdale Drive, Ashton, Preston, rained blows on the bonnet of a car during a row over a parking space.

He then pulled a wiper blade off his own car and used it to threaten another driver, who had been attending party at a house on the same street.

