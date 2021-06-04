'Very violent' Leyland man wanted in connection with multiple 'serious offences'

Adam Bhamji, also known as 'Adam Birch' or 'Birchy', had been on licence since committing an aggravated burglary in 2015, but has since been recalled to prison.

He is now wanted by police in connection with a number of serious offences.

This includes a Section 18 assault in May 2020 in which two men were attacked, with one of the victims suffering "serious injuries".

The 38-year-old is also wanted in connection with an incident in Burscough on Sunday (May 30) where two people attacked a man, leaving him with a broken nose, eye socket, ankle and rib.

"Police are advising people not to approach him as he can be very violent," a spokesman for the force said.

"If you do know where he is provide a description of his clothing and location."

Police are continuing to appeal for information about wanted man Adam Bhamji. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Bhamji, of Morley Croft, Farington Moss, is described as 5ft 9in tall, of large, muscular build, with short black hair, brown eyes and tribal tattoos.

He has links to Bamber Bridge, Chorley, Freckleton and Preston.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call (01772) 209940 or 101.

In an emergency call 999.

