'Vile' young man exposes himself to woman walking her dogs in Clayton Brook

A woman was enjoying an early morning walk with her dogs when a young man exposed himself in the Carr Barn Brow area of Clayton Brook at around 6.20am on Wednesday (September 8). Pic: Google

The woman was enjoying an early morning walk with her dogs when a young man hurried past her in the Carr Barn Brow area at around 6.20am.

She said: "The young man passed me and said "nice dogs" and I thanked him and carried on walking.

"I missed the comment he made next, so I turned round and said, sorry? And he was stood there staring at me and said, what do you think?

"I couldn’t believe my eyes as he was exposing himself. I just laughed and shook my head, turned and carried on walking."

She has reported the incident to police and is warning others to be vigilant when walking alone in the area.

"I'm made of strong stuff but it could really have upset others," she said. "I just hope no one else crosses paths with this vile young man."

The pervert is described as "youngish, about 20ish, with short dark hair, fitted black jeans and a blue puffer jacket."