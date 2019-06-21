Wanted Chorley man arrested in Northern Ireland and charged with assault after Charnock Richard hotel attack

A man from Chorley has been arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with an assault on two women in a Charnock Richard hotel.

Kyle Jordan, 25, of no fixed address, had been wanted by police after a woman and a 17-year-old girl were attacked in a hotel lobby in January.

On January 29, a woman was pulled to the ground by her hair, before a teenage girl was allegedly punched in the head.

The teenager was taken to hospital after suffering a fractured eye socket and cheekbone.

Lancashire Police launched an appeal to find Jordan in February.

After four months and a number of follow up appeals, Jordan was arrested in Northern Ireland on Tuesday (June 18).

He has since been transported to England where he was re-arrested in Preston on Wednesday (June 19).

He has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, assault, driving without a valid licence and driving without insurance.

Jordan was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (June 20), where he indicated a not guilty plea to the assault offences.

He has been remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, July 23.