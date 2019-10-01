Wanted man charged in connection with luxury car thefts in Preston and Chorley

A man wanted on suspicion of stealing luxury cars in Preston and Chorley has been arrested and charged.



Lancashire Police confirmed the capture of Daniel Deens, from Kirkby, this morning (October 1).

Officers had been searching for the 31-year-old since June, with the force issuing a number of appeals to the public.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Further to our earlier appeals, wanted man Daniel Deens, 31, has been arrested and charged by police investigating a number of burglary offences."

Deems had been wanted for over 4 months in connection with burglary offences in February and March, where luxury cars had been stolen from homes in Preston, Chorley and Blackburn.

He was arrested on Sunday (September 29) in the Liverpool area and has been charged with conspiring to commit a burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

Daniel Deens, 31, from Kirkby, has been charged with burglary offences in Chorley and Preston

He has been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, October 1).