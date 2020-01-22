Wanted Manchester man has links to Darwen

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for information regarding a wanted 27-year-old man from the south Manchester area.



Cole Johnson, 27, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the terms of his licence.

He is known to have frequent links to Manchester, North Wales and the Darwen area of Lancashire.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Cole Johnson could be in the Darwen area.

"Have you seen him?"

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 1762.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.