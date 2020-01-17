Welfare concern for missing 13-year-old boy last seen 16 miles from home

A 13-year-old boy is believed to be in the Chorley area after disappearing from home in Skelmersdale.

Josh O'Brien was last seen at the Co-Op shop in Moor Road, Chorley at around 6pm on Tuesday, January 14.

The teenager is described as white, 5ft 5inches tall, with short ginger hair and a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a green and black waterproof jacket and black tracksuit pants.

A police spokesman said: "We are concerned about the welfare of 13-year-old Josh O'Brien, who is missing from home in Skelmersdale.

"Although Josh lives in the Skelmersdale area, he has friends and associates in Chorley.

Josh O'Brien, 13, from Skelmersdale, was last seen at the Co-Op shop in Moor Road, Chorley on Tuesday (January 14) at around 6pm. Pic: Lancashire Police

"We are now concerned for Josh's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

"If you have seen them or have any information, please call police on 101.

"Likewise, we would like to appeal directly to Josh to please contact us so we can make sure you are safe."

If you have any information about Josh's whereabouts, you can call police on 101, quoting log reference LC-20200114-1439.

Yesterday (Thursday, January 16), police said they found another missing Skelmersdale boy in Chorley.

Brandon Fisher, 14, was found 'safe and well' after going missing from home for seven days.