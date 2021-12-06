At an earlier hearing Charles Edwards, 76, of Up Holland Road, Billinge, had pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Angela Booth by driving dangerously outside Morrisons on Blackpool Road, Preston.

The case resumed at Preston Crown Court today and Judge Heather Lloyd was advised Edwards had changed his plea to plead guilty to causing death by careless driving, a plea accepted by the Prosecution.

Edwards did not appear in court for the hearing. Judge Lloyd made an interim driving disqualification order which bans Edwards from driving from today. She told defence barrister Jason Pitter QC that Edwards should be made aware that "all sentencing options are open."

Morrisons' car park off Blackpool Road, Preston, where the collision occurred.

Earlier hearings were told that Edwards was driving his motorhome on May 24, 2019 when the collision occurred on Morrison's supermarket car park.

Mrs Booth, 39, of Preston, was badly injured and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital. She died in Wythenshawe Hospital on June 14. A Home Office post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death as multiple injuries.

Edwards had originally been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the early morning collision. Following Mrs Booth's death he was re-arrested for murder. Having first been bailed and then been under investigation for a total 15 months, Edwards was told that the police, after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, would not be charging him with murder.

The trial had been due to start today.