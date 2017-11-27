Woman attacked in Cuerden Valley Park after asking dog owner to pick up mess

A woman was the victim of a "nasty" attack in Cuerden Valley Park after she asked a dog walker to clear up their dog's mess, say police.

Officers say the victim went into Cuerden Valley Park via the Sheephill Brow Clayton Brook entrance on Tuesday, November 21 at around 10:45am to walk her dogs.

Another woman, who was walking two Spaniel type dogs, used the same entrance and soon overtook her. The victim said that she pointed out to the other woman that one of the spaniels had just fouled the walkway and asked her to pick up the dog mess.

The pair met again later on in their walk and the dog walker who pointed out the dog mess is reported to have been dragged to the floor, kicked and repeatedly hit about the head in an unprovoked attack launched by the other dog walker.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information or who can identify the suspect to get in touch.

A spokesman for the police said: "A totally unprovoked and nasty assault occurred at Cuerden Valley Park and police are appealing for any assistance from the public.

"The victim had entered the park to walk her dogs. The female offender also used the same entrance and soon over took the victim on the walk.

"A short time into the walk the victim highlighted to the offender that one of their dogs had just fouled the walk way and that they should pick up the dog mess, the victim stated that the offender turned and pointed at her menacingly which unnerved the victim.

"The victim and offender came into contact again and at this time the offender launched herself at the victim grabbing her by the hair and dragging the victim to the floor. Once on the floor the offender has kicked the victim in the rib cage the repeatedly hit her about the head with a dog harness."

Police have described the suspect as a white female, approximately 45-years-old. She is of slim build with dark brown hair worn in a bobbed style. The suspect was walking two Spaniel type dogs both white and brown in colour. She is believed to have walked off in the direction of Lancaster Lane and is believed to live in close proximity to Cuerden Valley Park.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this female please contact PC 1995 Armson of Chorley Police Station at 1995@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quote log number LC - 20171121-0530