Woman in her 70s struck by 'small white van' in Leyland hit-and-run

The woman was knocked over in Dunkirk Lane at approximately 5.30pm on Friday, December 3.

Police said they had "limited details of the offending vehicle," but believed it was a "small white van which did not stop at the scene".

"We are urging anyone who may have captured the incident or offending vehicle on their dashcam to come forward and assist us in locating the vehicle/driver," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A woman in here 70s was knocked over by a van in a hit-and-run collision in Dunkirk Lane, Leyland

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number LC-20211203-1079.