Woman injured after bag snatch

A woman was injured after she had her bag ripped from her hands by a thief in Adlington, say police.

The woman was walking along Rossendale Avenue at around 5.50pm on Wednesday, November 15 when she was attacked.

Police are now appealing for anyone in the area who has CCTV to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: " A lone female was returning home from work when she had her bag snatched from her.

"Due to the force that the bag was snatched with the female fell onto the floor and has sustained minor injuries.

"Rossendale Avenue is part of the new Stewart Milne site off Bolton Road.

"Enquiries are on-going at this time but we are urging anyone who may have CCTV coverage on Bolton Road or the new estate to get in touch and assist us with our investigation."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting SC1708868.