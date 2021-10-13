Youths spotted climbing onto roof of B&M store and threatening McDonald's staff in Leyland

Police said they were called to reports of anti-social behaviour in Leyland on Monday (October 11) and Tuesday (October 12).

It was reported a group of youths had been caught climbing onto the roof of the B&M store in Churchill Way.

The group had also allegedly threatened members of staff at the nearby McDonald's restaurant.

Youths have reportedly being causing havoc at a retail park in Leyland (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We arrived and spoke to staff and reassured them that we are now going to check in with the stores on a regular basis to try and prevent this happening all the time."

Officers have urged anyone having problems with anti-social behaviour to call 101 or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Police said there was also help and advice available on their website HERE.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.