Croston Open Gardens returns in July

Residents in Croston are showcasing their green spaces during an open gardens event in July.

Read a similar story: /beautiful-lancashire-gardens-available-to-view-via-national-garden-scheme-1-9167328



The gardens will be available to view on Sunday July 1, from 11am until 4pm.

Croston Open Gardens

Lynne Taylor, organiser of Croston Open Gardens, said: “This event will offer a chance to explore floral cottage gardens, formal Victorian, hidden townhouse spaces, bijou Japanese and sprawling riverside views, exciting pop ups and installations.

“You can take a peek behind the gates of Croston’s private gardens and discover hidden grassy and floral gems and share our delight in our village after a year in which the village was showcased in Britain in Bloom, Channel 4’s Village of the Year and more.”

Tickets in advance from Thyme on the Yarrow, The Potting Sheds, Cedar Farm or email crostonopengardens@gmail.com for group bookings.

People can buy tickets on the day at Croston Old School (£5 adult, children free). Entry includes a hand drawn ‘treasure’ map of the route around the village.

Croston Old School will be open, with plant and flower stalls, raffle, WI teas and cakes, cocktails and a pop up pizza van.

All proceeds from the event will go Croston Together, which supports village initiatives to bring the entire community together.

The event is part of Open Gardens: http://www.opengardens.co.uk/open_gardens.php?id=1910