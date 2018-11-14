Cuerden Residential Park raises funds for North West Blood Bikes

Members of a residential site raised £1,000 for North West Blood Bikes.



The Chatterboxes group at Cuerden Residential Park in Leyland hosted an Autumn fair, where they played stand-up bingo and enjoyed a tombola and various stalls.

Blood Bikes volunteers Paul Cull, Bryan Evans and Paul Pain, brought their bikes and Paul Cull engaged in a short talk about what they do.

The revellers were then serenaded by the Derian Airs, singers with a variety of sing-along favourites.

Cornelius O’Neill, sales and marketing manager at Cuerden Residential Park, said: “Overall, the afternoon raised a very impressive grand total and the Chatterboxes would like to thank everyone who helped to make the afternoon a huge success.”

