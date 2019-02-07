Date finally announced for inquest into death of talented Penwortham footballer, Dylan Crossey

The mum of a young footballer killed in a crash says she is “delighted” to finally have a date for his inquest.

Fifteen-year-old Dylan Crossey was killed in October 2016 after being hit by a car while cycling along Wham Lane in Whitestake.

An inquest was opened shortly after his death, but suspended to allow the trial of David Harwood, 43, of The Close, New Longton, to take place.

Mr Harwood was later formally found not guilty of causing Dylan’s death by dangerous or careless driving.

Judge Graham Knowles ordered his acquittal due to insufficient evidence.

Lancashire’s senior coroner Dr James Adeley previously told the Post that he was waiting to hear about findings of fact from the trial judge to allow him to make a decision on whether or not an inquest is necessary.

Last summer, Dylan’s mum, Tracey Milligan, of Buckshaw Village, launched an appeal for a full inquest to take place.

At the time she said: “We just want some kind of justice for Dylan.

“We have a community that is traumatised. We need this inquest.”

Preston Coroner’s Office has now announced that a full inquest will be taking place at 10am on Monday, March 25 at the court in Faraday Court, Fulwood.

Yesterday, Ms Milligan said: “I’m delighted to finally have the date, very pleased.”

Dylan, a pupil at All Hallows Catholic High School in Penwortham, suffered severe head and neck injuries in the crash and and died the following day, October 8, at Manchester Children’s Hospital.

As well as being a talented pool player, he was a talented footballer who dreamed of turning professional.

He played as a striker for Penwortham St Teresa’s FC and formerly Cadley FC and Longridge Town Juniors.

He had had trials for Preston North End, Manchester City and Everton.