Dedicated Chorley guide dog trainers have puppy named in their honour

Supporters and friends of Guide Dog volunteers Lynda and David Keeley have helped the couple raise £5,000 to name a new guide dog puppy in recognition of their work.

Learn more about David and Lynda's time as guide dog trainers: https://www.lep.co.uk/lifestyle/puppy-walkers-needed-to-train-young-guide-dogs-1-8630751

Members of Chorley Cricket Club, where the couple are members, also backed the campaign for puppy ‘Keeley.’

They are set to meet their new namesake in the next few weeks.

Fundraiser Grace Jackson said: This is to recognise them for the voluntary work they have done for Guide Dogs Charity and to give them a little puppy love whilst they deal with Lynda’s illness.

“Friends of Lynda and David have now raised the £5,000 required to name a puppy ‘Keeley’ and they now have a photograph and birth certificate of the cutest puppy named after them.

“Very soon they’ll be able to meet and make friends with their namesake and they can’t wait.

Chorley Guide Dogs volunteers are holding a Valentine’s evening on Friday February 9, to be held at St Mary’s Social Club in Devonshire Road.

Local popular guitarist and singer Tom Welsh, who many will remember from ‘Chorley Live’ will be performing and also. “Tian’s disco are lending a hand to liven our dancing feet.”

Tickets are £5.00 available from St Mary’s or on the door on the evening, there’s hot pot and a raffle.

https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/aboutus/local-to-you/fundraising-groups/chorley-fundraising-group

https://www.facebook.com/ChorleyGuideDogGroup