The Mayor of Chorley, Coun Steve Holgate, was joined by Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire, Jim Carter DL, in paying tribute to the huge sacrifices made by current and former military personnel in defence of our country.

The council’s Armed Forces Champion, Coun Aaron Beaver, was also present while prayers were led by the Mayor’s Chaplain, Father Neil Kelley.

Coun Holgate, said: “It was a great honour to raise the Armed Forces flag in recognition of the unwavering service of our Armed Forces community.”

Armed Forces Week takes place between June 21 and June 27, 2021, with Armed Forces Day on Saturday June 26.

The council’s commitment to the local Armed Forces community was recently recognised with a silver award in the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS), which encourages employers to support the Armed Forces and inspire other organisations to do the same.

Coun Beaver said: “It’s absolutely fantastic that our support for the Armed Forces has been recognised with this silver award by the Ministry of Defence.

“We have been working towards this achievement for some time, having previously held the Bronze award.

"As an employer it means that we have pledged and demonstrated our support to the Armed Forces community in a number of ways, as part of our commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant.

“We’re really proud to be part of something that recognises the sacrifices faced by our Armed Forces community and, in gratitude for their service, we will continue to raise public awareness of the unique issues and challenges they face.”

The council’s support for the Armed Forces Community includes an Armed Forces Interview Scheme, which guarantees a job interview for candidates who recently served in the military - provided they meet essential application criteria.