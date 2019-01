Drivers were caught up in queuing traffic after a collision blocked part of the M6 southbound near Preston this afternoon.

The incident happened close to junction 31a at around 4.40pm, causing tailbacks to beyond junction 32 at Broughton and also back onto the M55.

Emergency services said lanes three and four were blocked, although traffic was moving slowly in the other two.

Delays were said to be "severe" in the region of 20 minutes.