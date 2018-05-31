Derian House 25th anniversary: Derian Lodge

As Derian House celebrates its 25th anniversary, we look at its support service for young adults

Chris Chapman

Derian House is known for supporting children with life limiting conditions, but it also welcomes young adults up to the age of 25.

Derian Lodge, in Chorley, was opened in 2010, after co-founder Margaret Vinten realised there was a need for a facility for teenagers and young adults,

One of its regular visitors is 25-year-old Chris Chapman, of Astley, near Wigan, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

He said: “I’ve been coming to Derian House for respite for eight years.

“The service came into my life at the perfect time when my friends from school were off to university and began to drift apart from me, but with Derian I made so many life-long friends, either with the same condition as me or going through similar things to me.

“Over the years Derian has become like a second home. The staff are amazing and make it feel like a safe relaxed environment where everyone can be themselves.

“One of the best things is all the activities and experiences we get to enjoy. Two years ago I was given the honour of singing at the Lights of Love service at Blackburn Cathedral. I’m still very proud of this and would love to do it again. Derian is just as important for my family, especially my mum as it gives her a much-needed break and allows her time to herself. Derian has been such an important part of my life and I don’t know what I would have done without it.”

Derian House is celebrating 25 years

Can you incorporate 25 in your fund-raising?

Derian’s fund-raising packs include: Enterprise Challenge, using creative ideas to fund-raise. Or are you a baker? The Brownie Bake Off Challenge is hoping to inspire a few people to make cakes, buns and brownies and hold a tasty sale. Schools can also help to celebrate the anniversary through the Silver Sporting Challenge. How can you incorporate 25 in fund-raising? Maybe do a 25-minute dance-off, or have 25 pupils running a mile, or even have 25 stations during a circuit training session. Scouting and Girl Guiding groups can also participate in the Silver Challenge by coming up with new ways of raising cash using the number 25 as inspiration. Derian has also designed a cardboard money collection box which schools and families can collect from the hospice and start saving loose change. For more information call 01257 271 271.

