Derian House in Chorley hosting a free seminar about charitable donations in wills to avoid inheritance tax

A children’s hospice is inviting people to consider using charitable donations in their will to avoid large inheritance tax bills.

Since the rise in property prices over the past few decades, more people are finding their home, along with money and other possessions they leave to their loved ones could potentially bring them into the inheritance tax bracket, meaning a substantial amount of their estate could go to the government in tax.

Anyone concerned about the potential impact inheritance tax may have on their estate and ultimately, their family, is being invited to attend a free seminar at Derian House, in Chancery Road, Chorley on Tuesday, 5 June, from 2pm.

Experts in financial planning, wills and probate law will speak at the event, and explain how best to plan their finances and structure their wills with inheritance tax in mind.

Since 2012, people who leave 10 per cent or more of their estate to charity pay a reduced rate of inheritance tax – 36 per cent, down from 40 per cent – on the remaining assets, a substantial saving for family and friends. Given the potential savings available, more people than ever are utilising charitable donations in their will to make their estate go further for their beneficiaries.

The event, supported by wealth management company Brewin Dolphin and law firm Stephensons Solicitors, will also offer an opportunity to learn about the work of Derian House, which provides specialist palliative, respite and end-of-life-care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

To book a place email susie.poppitt@derianhouse.co.uk or call 01257 271271.

Meanwhile, Derian House Children’s Hospice has launched a new partnership with national law firm, Stephensons.

The initiative will see staff from across the firm’s offices taking part in year-long fund-raising and volunteering activities in support of the hospice.

Stephensons legal teams will provide seminars and advice clinics for families supported by the hospice.

Susie Poppitt, head of fund-raising at Derian House, said: “I would like to extend our sincere thanks to all the staff at Stephensons for choosing to support us over the coming year.

“Derian House receives minimal statutory funding and we are reliant on the support of our partners and the wider community to raise the awareness and funds necessary to meet the needs of children and families throughout Lancashire and Cumbria.”

Stephensons chairman, Ann Harrison, said: “Stephensons has a strong social conscience at all levels of the firm – providing support to charities and good causes in the communities we serve.

“The Charity of the Year initiative forms a central part of this commitment and once again our staff have chosen an excellent organisation, in Derian House, to support through 2018/19.

“We are looking forward to working with them over the next 12 months.”