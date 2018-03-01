DigiEnable drawn to taking care of dementia with cartoonist Tony Husband

Guests were driven round the bend following a talk from The Times and Spectator cartoonist Tony Husband.

Darren Jenkinson, Tony Husband, Liz Hardwick and Dan Prince, manager of The Emporium, at DigiEnable's charity night to raise money for Dementia Support

The illustrator, famous for his regular Private Eye cartoon strip Yobs and 80s children’s TV show Round the Bend, was invited by the founders of search marketing company DigiEnable to help celebrate their fifth anniversary.

The event was held at The Emporium, in Chorley, with a host of businesses and organisations from Lancashire and Manchester joining in the festivities.

Tony spoke emotionally about his book Take Care, Son, which charts his father’s battle with dementia, using illustrations to tell the story of how the illness effects the individual and the impact on their family and friends.

He also donated a signed cartoon, which was won by Michael Dunne from Safecell Security during a fund-raising raffle.

The gathering at The Emporium, in Chorley, raised £135 for Genesis Care North West, which provides a wide range of activities and therapies designed to stimulate and motivate older people and specifically those living with dementia.

Darren Jenkinson, co-founder of Chorley-based DigiEnable, which works with businesses, charities and councils to develop their online marketing, says: “We wanted to create an event which allowed us to say thank you to those who have advocated our work to others and supported us in building our business.

“At the same time, we wanted to raise awareness of a very important, and often misunderstood illness.

“All money raised from the event will support a local charity, Genesis Care North West, which provides well-being and respite services for older people.”

Tony Husband draws for the group at DigiEnable's charity night to raise money for Dementia Support

Liz Hardwick, co-founder of DigiEnable, adds: “Reaching five years is an important milestone for our business, and we wanted to host an evening that people would remember.

“Tony Husband was a natural choice for our event, as we were already big fans.

“When we found out about the work he was doing to raise awareness of dementia, and its effect on the families of those who suffer from it, we wanted to play our part in spreading that message a little further.

“Having such an amazing speaker, and sharing that experience with other local business owners, made it a night I will never forget.”

Tony Husband with prize draw winner Mick Dunne from Safecell Security at DigiEnable's charity event for Dementia Support