Divers explored an underwater playground in Chorley when they submerged into wintry waters at the weekend.

Dressed in dive skins, flippers and breathing masks the group waded into the 4° waters of the Eccleston Delph in the morning on Sunday, March 11.

Divers take a chilly dip into Eccleston Delph near Chorley

Andy Godber, who learnt to dive in the Delph and moved from Nottingham to Chorley to manage the watersports centre, said: “We had a good day.

“We got all the kit on and went for a swim around all the attractions.

“It’s like a playground for the divers. We’ve sunk all sorts of objects.

“We have a cruiser boat, an armed patrol carrier, a war tank, a van, a jet provost plane, a see-saw and even a couple of rocking horses.

“It was a toasty 4°. It was down to minus 2° last week when it snowed on Thursday with ice forming on top of the water.”

