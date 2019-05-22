Dog dies from deadly disease Alabama Rot after walks in Lancashire beauty spot

A new case of the deadly dog disease Alabama Rot has been confirmed after moorland walks in Lancashire.



It is the second case to be confirmed in Lancashire this year, with both dogs infected after walks in popular beauty spots near Chorley.

A confirmed case of Alabama Rot has been reported in Horwich after a dog walk around Rivington Pike in April 2019.

The latest victim of the incurable disease is believed to be a dog from Horwich.

According to Vets4Pets, the dog contracted the disease after a walk around Rivington Pike, a summit of Winter Hill, in April.

It follows a fatal case in January where a dog from Chorley contracted the disease after a walk around Anglezarke Reservoir.

But the disease remains rare, especially in Lancashire, where only five cases have been confirmed since 2014.

Lancashire dogs that have succumbed to the disease belonged to families in Fulwood, Preston (January 2016), Garstang (June 2014), Heath Charnock (November 2017), Chorley (January 2019) and, most recently, in Horwich (April 2019).

Further cases have been reported in the Bolton and Wigan areas, including a dog from Lostock which died in January after walking around Rivington Pike.

According to Vets4Pets, at least four dogs are understood to have contracted the disease following walks around Rivington.

Two dogs from Westhoughton contracted the disease on separate walks around the beauty spot in December 2017 and January 2018.

In 2017, a dog from Heath Charnock died after walks in Lower Rivington, near the castle and reservoir. The dog had also taken walks around Anglezarke Reservoir in Chorley.

And most recently, in April, a dog from Horwich died after contracting the disease following a walk around Rivington Pike.

But Lancashire's record of Alabama Rot compares favourably with other parts of the North West where the disease has struck.

Wigan had four cases of the disease confirmed in a two-week period between March and April 2014 and eight cases have been confirmed in Bolton since 2014.

In total, the UK has had more than 190 confirmed cases across 38 counties since 2012, with 52 cases in 2018 and 11 in 2019.

The disease is still very rare and vets are advising dog owners to remain calm but vigilant, and to seek advice from their local vet if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.