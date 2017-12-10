Drivers and passengers rescued as 'Stormageddon' hits Lancashire

Roads have been closed and drivers have been rescued by police doing their bit to help those affected by snow in Lancashire.

Taking to Twitter, Lancashire Road Police described how "plenty of cars and people have been rescued from Rivington" and that roads on high grounds are now closed as a matter of public safety.

A picture posted by the police shows officers doing their bit to free a stranded car on icy roads.

It comes after Lancashire was issued with a yellow weather warning for Saturday and Sunday (December 9 and 10), warning that rural communities in the county face being cut off by the snow.

With temperatures to remain below zero degrees, police are urging drivers to remain vigilant on the roads.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police wrote on social media: “Please drive to the conditions...slow down, extend following distance, use dipped headlights and be very careful on snow covered lanes. Don’t use lanes with a X above them...Thankfully no serious injuries.”

Early on Saturday morning, a car crashed into the central reservation of the M6 near Bamber Bridge, resulting in two lanes being closed.