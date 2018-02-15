Drivers go potty over potholes

Motorists all over Lancashire are being driven potty over potholes.

But in Chorley drivers are also seeing the funny side of the state of the county’s roads.

A pair of green welliesare propped up upsidedown with a quip, local resident looking into the pothole problem.

Littered across social media sites are photoshopped images cracking a joke at the craters.

In one picture a scuba diver pops up from one water-logged hole in the road.

In another a pair of green wellies are propped up upsidedown with a quip, ‘local resident looking into the pothole problem’.

In a flurry of responses residents shared their witty replies to the image. Andy Halton said: “Looks like you fitting your taps.” Vincent Taylor said: “Help her out, it’s the Vicar of Dibley.” Commenting on the image Ernie Entwistle said: “He is looking for his car” while Pat Almond asked: “Have you found the bottom?”

But the photos are also prompting residents in the area to share their more serious stories of the blight of potholes since the weather over winter has ripped the roads up.

Gwyn Love wrote: “Just been stuck on the hard shoulder tonight for ages with a flat tyre after hitting a pothole on the M6, not a happy bunny.”

County Councillor Keith Iddon, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We will spend whatever is necessary to ensure that roads are safe and are working hard to get on top of the winter potholes. We committed an extra £5m to repairing potholes in the annual budget agreed last week.”