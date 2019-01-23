Drop in sessions in Chorley to discuss fuel poverty

Chorley Community Housing is partnering with Age UK to deliver two drop-in sessions to discuss fuel poverty.

Chorley Community Housing is partnering with Age UK to deliver two drop-in sessions to discuss fuel poverty.

These will take place on Tuesday, February 5, at Tatton Community Centre 10am until 11am and then at Buttermere Community Centre from 2pm until 3pm.

Guests can receive free energy advice, book a one-to-one energy visit, receive a free goody bag and enjoy some light refreshments.

There will also be a stall at Chorley’s main markets on Tuesday, February 12, all day where members will be chatting to the public, providing advice around heating the home and saving money.

Age UK is also hosting a winter wellbeing event on Tuesday, February 12 at Age UK Lancashire in Gillibrand Street, Chorley.

These events are part of National Energy Action’s Warm and Safe Homes Campaign (WASH), focusing on the need for people to be able to stay warm in their homes. The campaign aims to highlight the desperate and unsafe coping strategies being adopted across the UK due to the misery of living in fuel poverty.

A spokesman for Chorley Community Housing, subsidiary of Jigsaw Homes, said: “In the UK today, there should be no need for these practices.

“Cold homes, and the misery and ill health they create need to be eradicated, especially for the most vulnerable in our society.

“We hope these events will assist the NEA to raise awareness of the impact that cold homes have on the most vulnerable in our society.”