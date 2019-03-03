Drug dogs on patrol in Chorley's pubs and clubs find cocaine

These two drug detection dogs have been visiting Chorley pubs and clubs over the weekend in a crackdown on cocaine.

Chorley police took the specially trained dogs into several pubs and clubs in the town centre over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "We have visited a number of pubs and clubs in the area with a drugs detection dog and as a result we have searched numerous people under the misuse of drugs act.

"From these searches we have recovered a number of drugs, mainly cocaine.

"This is something that we will be doing on a regular basis.

"Drugs are not welcome in our pubs and clubs, if you chose to carry drugs, you risk being caught and prosecuted.

"Everyone who we have stopped over the weekend will be dealt with appropriately and for most, this means a criminal record.

"If you have any information about drugs being used in the area, please feel free to get in touch, or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."