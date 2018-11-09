Eccleston couple recreate wedding photo magic for their diamond anniversary

A Chorley couple have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary by recreating of their wedding photo

Rodney and Ellen Crawshaw met as they lived in the same area and worked at Carrington and Dewhurst, in Eccleston.

They married after two years of courting at the parish church of St Peter’s, Mawdesley in 1958. They lived in Eccleston for 55 years, before moving to Chorley five years ago. They have three children, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Most of the original members of the wedding party: Margaret Banks, Graham Crawshaw, Kathleen Pimblett, Rodney Crawshaw, Ellen Crawshaw, Eric Howard, Renee Howard, Hazel Iddon



To celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary, the pair held a ‘wedding reunion,’ at their home in Southport. Their son Terence said: ”All the main players from 60 years ago are still alive and living in the Chorley or Southport area and, apart from one, who was away on holiday, they all met up again to celebrate the event together. The only one in this photo who is not still alive is Ellen’s father (third from right).”

The couple were fairly well known in the area through their involvement in local sports teams. Rodney, now 83, was a talented cricketer at Eccleston and Chorley clubs and was a semi-professional footballer. He has also played bowls in the Chorley area and now in the Southport area.

Ellen, now 78, was a stalwart of Mawdesley badminton club before focusing on bowls. She plays now for Banks and for Southport Ladies.

Part of the Chorley Times newspaper clipping about the Crawshaw's wedding