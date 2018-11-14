Eccleston family shows great endurance for Parkinson's UK

The Holt-Rogers family doesn’t shy away from showing support to one another.



When Mark, of Eccleston, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s six years ago, leaving him feeling tired and sometimes shaky, his son, Matthew, 24, began raising funds for Parkinson’s UK to show solidarity.

Mark Holt-Rogers, of Eccleston, with his son Matthew

With a few fund-raisers under his belt, he decided to test his endurance and cycle 50km for 50 days.

Spurred on by her son’s dedication, Mark’s wife Paula, then climbed up Mount Kilimanjaro, boosting funds further.

As a result, they have raised £3,000 for Parkinson’s UK.

Mark, 55, said: “I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s when I was 49. As a result, I have tiredness and shake some of the time.

“I run my own firm, Wellbeing4business Ltd, but now I am working less.

“My family wanted to raise money for Parkinson’s UK, as although it does not directly support me, it is carrying out vital research.

“My son, Matthew started it all off. He is part of Croston Velo and he decided to cycle 50km every day for 50 days, around Lancashire.

“It was a massive achievement as it is a lot of miles every day.

“I joined him in cycling the first day and last day. He would do it every day, before and after work.

Paula Holt-Rogers, of Eccleston, and Dave Watson with the community near Mount Kilimanjaro, raising funds for Parkinson's UK

“Then my wife, Paula, 51, decided to climb up Mount Kilimanjaro, with her friend Dave Watson, from Croston. They faced many horrible conditions but they did it. Paula had never done anything like this before, so I was very proud of her.

“The fact my family and friends have put so much effort into fund-raising and showing support for me is very humbling.”

Matthew added: “I am a cyclist and I wanted to challenge myself. Although it was not as physically draining as I thought, it was very hard mentally, especially fitting it around work. But I am thrilled we managed to raise so much money.”

Paula said: “A friend had invited me to climb Mount Kilimanjaro a few years ago but I never got the chance. When family friend Dave said he was doing it for his 60th birthday I saw an opportunity to challenge myself and raise money.

“It was very tough, The first five to six days there was torrential rain and we were always in wet clothes as we had nowhere to dry them. It was also quite dangerous. While we were there, one porter died, another tourist died and some people had to be rescued by a helicopter.

“I was lucky to meet a lot of great people. The porters who took us up there were lovely and I am glad I did it.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paula-holt-rogers or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/50for50